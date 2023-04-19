Reduce your risk of colon cancer with exercise
Regular exercise can decrease colon cancer risk and extend the lives of those with the disease.
Ask any medical professional their top five tips for maintaining and improving health, and regular physical activity is sure to be at the top of the list. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 1 in 4 adults meet recommended physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.
The CDC recommends adults age 18 to 64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity — such as brisk walking— each week. Activities that strengthen muscles — such as weight training— should be enjoyed at least two days a week.
But beyond simply being good for you, do you know what regular physical activity really does to improve your health and quality of life? According to the CDC, there are 10 immediate and long-term benefits:
Improves sleep quality
Reduces feelings of anxiety
Reduces blood pressure
Reduces risks of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease
Reduces risk of depression
Lowers risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes
Lowers risk of certain cancers, including breast, colon and lung cancers
Reduces risk of weight gain
Improves bone health
Reduces risks of falls
Additionally, the CDC reports more than 100,000 deaths could be prevented in the U.S. if adults increased their physical activity by just 10 minutes per day. Just about any aerobic activity is beneficial, as long as it’s done at a moderate or vigorous intensity.
Types of activities that improve your health
Moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity will raise your heart rate and cause you to break a sweat. So, you should be able to talk, but not sing, the words to your favorite song.
Examples of moderate-intensity activities include:
Walking fast
Doing water aerobics
Riding a bike on level ground or with few hills
Playing doubles tennis
Pushing a lawn mower
Vigorous-intensity activity will cause you to breathe hard and fast and increase your heart rate. If you’re activity is truly vigorous, you shouldn’t be able to say much without pausing for a breath.
Examples of vigorous-intensity activities include:
Jogging or running
Swimming laps
Riding a bike fast or on hills
Playing singles tennis
Playing basketball
Muscle strengthening activities should target all the major muscle groups — legs, hips, back, chest, abdomen, shoulders and arms. Activities that can strengthen your muscles include:
Lifting weights
Working with resistance bands
Doing exercises that use your body weight for resistance, such as pushups and situps
Heavy gardening
Some forms of yoga
Experts recommend you start slowly and work your way up to more time or more challenging activities. As always, talk with your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen.
Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
Regular exercise can decrease colon cancer risk and extend the lives of those with the disease.
There is a long list of benefits to exercising during pregnancy; however, it is important to be cautious. Learn when to stop and what activities to avoid.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.