Looking for a peaceful way to wake up and get your body moving? Look no further than sunrise yoga. It is packed with benefits that can help improve both physical and mental well-being.

“Yoga is a perfect way to start the morning,” says Jenny Driessen, an exercise specialist and yoga instructor at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “It stretches and strengthens your body, clears your mind, and sets the tone of mindfulness for the rest of your day.”

Driessen shares these three benefits of sunrise yoga.