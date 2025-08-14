Compression boots have long been popular among elite runners and endurance athletes for their effectiveness as a post-workout recovery tool. However, according to Stewart Sanders, a physical therapist and the director of Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Running Clinic, athletes of all levels are now using them to expedite recovery and reduce pain after intense workouts or competitions.

Compression boots are hollow, fabric sleeves that cover the leg from foot to thigh. The boots use intermittent, pneumatic compression to help improve blood flow and lymphatic drainage in the legs. Air chambers in the boots fill with air intermittently during this process.

Sanders reports that compression boots provide a few specific benefits:

Compression boots enhance recovery. The boots reduce swelling and inflammation with compression, potentially improving athletic performance and speed recovery.

This may be important for athletes who push themselves to extremes. Athletes can continue to perform at peak levels on a regular basis. Compression boots improve circulation. The boots boost blood circulation and aid with lymphatic drainage.

They help flush out metabolic waste from intense workouts, which can cause discomfort, by bringing in oxygenated blood with nutrients for recovery. Reduces soreness and fatigue. After intense activity, muscles often experience microtears and inflammation, leading to post-workout soreness and fatigue. While the body naturally repairs itself, compression boots can help speed up the recovery process and support vascular or lymphatic systems that aren’t working efficiently.

However, Sanders stresses that while compression boots offer numerous benefits, they are not a substitute for essential recovery practices. These include:

Light workouts. A light cooldown after a workout or an easy exercise day following a workout can help reduce swelling.

Stretching. Static stretches can help reduce muscle soreness. Foam rolling and massage can aid in circulation and reduce swelling.

Good nutrition. Eat a meal or snack within 45 minutes of your workout to help rebuild muscle tissue.

Hydration. Drink plenty of water to replace fluid lost during your workout.

Compression boots aren’t for everyone, Sanders adds, and they can be costly. A quality pair of compression boots can vary between $300 to $1,000. Boots can also vary in size, portability, compression level and adjustability.

“It’s important to talk with your doctor or physical therapist to ensure compression boots are safe for personal use,” Sanders says. “This is especially true for individuals with certain medical conditions, like deep vein thrombosis, peripheral artery disease, severe cardiac conditions, peripheral neuropathy or open wounds.”

But Sanders goes on to say that if you’re on your feet for long periods of time or trying to squeeze the most out of your workout recovery, compression boots can be a nice tool.

