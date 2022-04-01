The internet and social media have given Botox a bad reputation, invoking images of expressionless and frozen-faced patients whose procedures might have gone wrong. Botox, also known as botulinum toxin, is a popular cosmetic procedure that is primarily performed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and facial wrinkles by blocking chemical signals from nerves at the site of injection.

The procedure, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), can be medically beneficial in many ways other than simply providing an anti-aging appearance. Additional conditions Botox can treat include:

Chronic migraines. Migraines can be severely painful and are tremendously common. A chronic migraine is defined as having 15 or more headache days within a month, with each headache lasting at least 4 hours. Botox may help to significantly reduce headache frequency and major symptoms, such as nausea and dizziness, and provide a sense of relief.

Excessive sweating. Hyperhidrosis is a common disorder of abnormally excessive sweating. It occurs when your body’s glands overreact, unrelated to heat or exercise, and may cause embarrassment or distress. Acting as a shield for the sweat glands, Botox is particularly helpful for unwarranted, localized sweating in the armpits, feet and hands.

Eye twitching. Eye spasms, or blepharospasm, is an involuntary eyelid muscle contraction. In its more severe form, one can experience difficulty closing and opening their eyes. Botox can weaken the eye muscles’ ability to twitch, causing them to relax so repetitive movements ease.

Bladder dysfunction. Urinary incontinence is a common — and often embarrassing — loss of bladder control. Botox can help to reduce symptoms and eliminate severe urgency of an overactive bladder.

Prioritizing credentials

To achieve ideal results with Botox, an important factor to consider is a professional’s skill and credentials. Knowing that you are in the trusting hands of a qualified, highly skilled, licensed medical specialist can make all the difference.

“At Sharp Chula Vista, patients should know that they are receiving the highest level of administration and care for their cosmetic treatment, as we prioritize compliance and safety,” says Gillian Moon, a nurse practitioner at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s Cosmetic Lounge.

The Cosmetic Lounge offers high-quality services from a team of medical specialists. Each is dedicated to patients’ comfort and achieving optimal results in treating fine lines and facial wrinkles in the safest environment.

Learn more about Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s Cosmetic Lounge.