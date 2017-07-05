5 ways to keep your kids healthy this summer

By The Health News Team | July 5, 2017
During the lazy days of summer, many kids tend to lead a sedentary life. However, a lack of activity can contribute to poor eating, inadequate sleep, weight gain and other health issues. In fact, research suggests that kids gain weight faster during summer break.

Help your kids stay active, healthy and safe this summer with the following five tips.

1. Keep moving.

4 ideas to keep kids moving during summer

Ditch the TV for some outdoor exercise. Jessica Bixemann, a health and wellness coach and behavior change expert for Sharp Health Plan's Best Health Team, shares
four easy ways to keep your kids moving during summer.

2. Monitor screen time.

Screen time: How much is too much?

From TVs to tablets, kids these days seem glued to screens. But
how much is too much? Dr. Jennifer Tam, an optometrist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, shares the latest screen time recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

3. Provide enough fuel for activities.

Kid snack recipes

Put down the cookies and processed snacks. Laury Ellingson, a registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, shares two of her kids' favorite nutrient-packed snack recipes, including easy-to-make
blueberry popsicles and a light
mango orange smoothie.

Energy-boosting snacks for young athletes

According to Jamie Downs, a registered dietitian with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, "Young athletes will be hungry every three to four hours, so it's important to plan meals and mini-meals or snacks accordingly to give them the energy they need to perform their best." Skip the drive-through after practice and fuel your young athletes with
these nutritious snacks.

4. Avoid a trip to the ER.

Dr. Vicki Anvari, an emergency medicine specialist affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital,
answers a few questions about trampoline use, the injuries she sees and her advice for parents on whether to let their kids jump sky-high.

Why trying to jump sky high can be a big downer

5. Prepare for travel.

Traveling internationally with a toddler

Kiana, on her first trip to Japan.

If you are considering an overseas trip, Dr. Veda Wu, a pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, shares her
recommendations for traveling internationally with toddlers. This includes what to bring on the plane, what to prepare before leaving, what medications to pack and more.

