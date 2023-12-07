How one local woman ensures 50 really is fabulous
Nancy Halladay is coping with a pending birthday by doing an online countdown. Each day, she posts something about turning 50 and tags it #fortiesfinaleyear.
Seventy percent of Americans shop online, adding up to over 268 million digital shoppers. Whether you prefer the traditional brick-and-mortar stores or the convenience of virtual shopping, one thing's for sure: The holiday season is in full swing, and scammers are on the prowl.
Luckily, according to Chase Frazen, vice president of IT Risk Management and chief information security officer at Sharp HealthCare, there are things you can do to create a cyber secure environment. Check these 5 to-dos off your safety list before getting back to your shopping list.
The holidays should be full of joy and celebration, not of fraud fears or cancelling credit cards. By following these tips, you can help prevent scammers from ruining this special season.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Chase Frazen is the vice president of IT Risk Management and the chief information security officer at Sharp HealthCare.
Nancy Halladay is coping with a pending birthday by doing an online countdown. Each day, she posts something about turning 50 and tags it #fortiesfinaleyear.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the CDC, reports COVID is still the primary cause of new respiratory virus hospitalizations and death.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.