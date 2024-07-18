There are hundreds of hiking trails throughout San Diego County. From easy loops around lakes to steep climbs up mountains, America’s Finest City offers some of the best outdoor treks in the country.

However, hiking can be dangerous, even deadly — especially during heat waves — if safety measures aren’t taken. With possibilities such as dehydration, a twisted ankle, sunburn or worse, it’s essential to keep your health and wellness in mind.

Seven things you should consider before heading out on a hike — always with at least one other person, never alone — include the following:

Make sure you’re well hydrated. The American Hiking Society (AHS) recommends drinking water slowly over several hours before beginning your hike. Carry water with you and drink about one quart of water per hour as you hike. Make sure you have extra water in case something extends the duration of your trek. Adding sports drinks with salts, potassium and electrolytes to your hydration supply can also help replenish what your body loses as you sweat.

Know the signs of dehydration. Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluid than it’s taking in, leaving it without enough fluids to work as it should. If left untreated, this can lead to a variety of complications, from loss of strength and stamina, to brain damage or even death.

Other than feeling thirsty, these 5 signs can indicate dehydration, and medical care may be required:

Dry or sticky mouth

Lightheadedness

Muscle cramps

Flu-like symptoms, such as feeling tired, headachy or nauseated, and having chills

Dark, strong-smelling urine or reduced urination

If you notice these signs in yourself or another person, stop, find shade, rest and sip water or a sports drink until you feel well enough to return to your starting point at an easy pace. If the symptoms of dehydration do not improve, call 911.

Apply sunscreen — then apply it again. In the U.S., skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, with approximately 1 in 5 Americans developing it in their lifetime, mostly due to unprotected ultraviolet (UV) ray exposure. Generously apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or above about 20 minutes before beginning your hike. Cover all exposed skin, including your scalp. Reapply often, as humidity, sweating and swimming decrease the effectiveness of sunscreen.

Bring sufficient supplies. Don’t forget to pack a map of the trails and sunscreen for reapplication. A basic first-aid kit will come in handy for blisters or scrapes. Bring your mobile phone with you but recognize that you might not have service throughout your hike, so a loud whistle can help attract attention if necessary. Depending on the distance and duration of your adventure, you might also want to pack nonperishable, lightweight and nutrient dense snacks, such as trail mix or granola; energy bars; fresh, whole fruit; dried or freeze-dried fruits; and dried jerky.

Wear appropriate footwear. Stick to shoes that are comfortable and supportive. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, you should look for pairs that are stiff in the middle, but bend at the ball of the foot. The best shoes support your foot from front to back. If you don’t have hiking shoes or boots, supportive, high-end running shoes are usually a good choice.

Dress for success. The County of San Diego recommends dressing in layers of breathable, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes that you can take on and off. Long-sleeve shirts and long pants will help protect you from the elements, including the sun and bugs. And a wide-brimmed hat and quality sunglasses with UVA/UVB or broad-spectrum protection are essential.

Beware the bite: It’s bug and rattlesnake season. Although generally not aggressive, rattlesnakes will strike when threatened or deliberately provoked. Always stay on marked trails, watch where you’re trekking, and avoid reaching into bushes or tall grasses. If you've been bitten by a rattlesnake, call 911 immediately. To avoid bug bites, apply an insect repellent product that has been registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to all exposed skin.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.