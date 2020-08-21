In mid-June, William (Will) Galvez, 26, a San Diego State University alumnus and former contributing author and producer for San Diego sports station 97.3 The Fan, was enjoying a relaxing summer at home in Pacific Beach. With California's stay-at-home orders in place, Will sat on his deck with a few of his best friends sipping ice-cold beverages, basking in the San Diego sunshine and taking in a panoramic ocean view, his beach playlist drowning out any dead air.

Then things changed.

"What appeared to be an innocuous get-together with my roommates and some old friends from college transformed into a large social gathering," says Will. "More people continued to infiltrate the hangout session."

Looking back, Will knew he should have been more aware of the crowd. Up until then, he had been careful. That day, though, he let his guard down.

That's all it took.

Unbeknownst to him, a guest — while unaware at the time — had been infected with the

coronavirus. In less than 48 hours, on June 17, Will began experiencing body aches like he had never experienced before.

"I laid down and took a three-hour nap, hoping I could sleep this off," says Will. "I developed fever-like symptoms, no appetite and a throbbing headache."

His equilibrium was so off balance that every time he stood up, he would vomit.

Will knew it was serious. But as someone who prides himself in staying in great physical shape and monitoring his nutrition, he thought he could bounce back.

"My symptoms refused to subside. My body felt decrepit and weak," he says.

For three days, Will had a temperature over 100° F: 102.8°, 101.9° and 103.9°.

"Rather than douse my body with ice packs and soak in a freezing bathtub, my girlfriend rushed me to the emergency room at

Sharp Memorial Hospital on June 26. An extremely wise decision on her part," says Will.

"While I was strapped to the hospital gurney, hallucinating due to the fact that my internal temperature was boiling well over 100°, multiple nurses descended on my room to tend to my feeble body. I seriously pondered for a slight moment if I was going to survive. It felt like I was Jim Carrey in the movie 'Bruce Almighty' during the scene where he is speaking with Morgan Freeman (God) in heaven and Bruce comes to grips with reality."

After a grueling six days, Will was healthy enough to go home on July 2.

"The caretakers and nurses at Sharp Memorial were kick-ass. I say that because they choose to put sick patients before themselves, facing this nasty pandemic head on," he says. "They were incredibly genuine, efficient and helpful. After first feeling like I was facing death, I knew, without a doubt, that I was going to be taken care of."

SDSU alumnus William (Will) Galvez, 26, and his girlfriend, Cassie Scudder, leaving Sharp Memorial Hospital on July 2.

As someone who represents people in their 20s, Will is warning anyone who is downplaying this virus and comparing it to the common cold.

"Wearing a face mask is NOT emasculating. It is saving lives. For you tough guys and girls out there who are still clubbing, follow the rules that our governor is implementing — or you could be the next unfortunate victim of this heinous virus. Please learn from my experience."

You can read more of Will Galvez's story about his COVID-19 experience

on his blog.