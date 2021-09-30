Filipino American History Month is celebrated in October to honor the earliest documented arrival of Filipinos in Morro Bay, California on October 18, 1587. According to the latest U.S. Census, approximately 200,000 Filipino Americans live in San Diego County. They have since shared their culture and cuisine at local, authentic restaurants and as a staple dish for parties and family gatherings.

Filipino cuisine embodies generations of families who have passed down their recipes, including lumpia — one of the most widely known Filipino dishes. Derived from the Chinese spring roll, this air-fryer lumpia recipe is a perfect starter for any occasion.

Air-Fryer Lumpia

While lumpia, the popular Filipino meat and veggie-filled roll, is usually deep-fried, this version gets a healthy kick in the air fryer.