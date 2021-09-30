Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Filipino American History Month is celebrated in October to honor the earliest documented arrival of Filipinos in Morro Bay, California on October 18, 1587. According to the latest U.S. Census, approximately 200,000 Filipino Americans live in San Diego County. They have since shared their culture and cuisine at local, authentic restaurants and as a staple dish for parties and family gatherings.
Filipino cuisine embodies generations of families who have passed down their recipes, including lumpia — one of the most widely known Filipino dishes. Derived from the Chinese spring roll, this air-fryer lumpia recipe is a perfect starter for any occasion.
While lumpia, the popular Filipino meat and veggie-filled roll, is usually deep-fried, this version gets a healthy kick in the air fryer.
24 egg roll wrappers
Vegetable oil
Sweet chili sauce, for serving
Filling
1/2 pound ground beef
1/2 cup carrots, minced
1/2 cup onions, minced
1/2 cup water chestnuts, minced
1/8 cup green onions, chopped
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon chicken flavor bouillon
1/2 to 1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 large egg
Egg wash
1 large egg
1 tablespoon water
In a large mixing bowl, add the ground beef (or protein of your choice), carrots, onions, water chestnuts, green onions, soy sauce and chicken flavor bouillon. Add the garlic salt and ground black pepper, adjusted to taste.
Add 1 large egg and thoroughly mix all ingredients together by hand, using an appropriate cooking glove, until all ingredients bind together.
undefined
Transfer filling into a piping bag for easier preparation or keep filling in the bowl and use a spoon and your hands when rolling the lumpia.
On a cutting board or plate, lay 1 egg roll wrapper in a diamond shape. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of filling, depending on whether you like your lumpia thin or thick.
Roll the lumpia and tuck in the sides of the wrapper. Lightly coat each end of the wrapper with the egg wash to seal.
Repeat this step for each wrapper, until all the filling is used. Once finished, you can either refrigerate or freeze the lumpia to cook later or continue to the next step.
In the air fryer basket or on the tray, line the lumpia a half inch apart and lightly brush each one with vegetable oil on both sides. Set the air fryer at 350° F for 5 minutes. Flip the lumpia and continue cooking for an additional 5 to 6 minutes.
Serve with sweet chili sauce and enjoy.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.