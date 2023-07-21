Arugula and prosciutto flatbread (recipe)

Greasy, cheesy pizza delivery is quick in a pinch and easy on the cleanup. Yet it can be high in calories, sodium and fat – and if loaded with meaty toppings, includes highly processed foods.

This make-at-home flatbread won’t solve the cleanup problem, but it’s easy to make — and lighter on fat and calories. Plus, heaps of arugula and other veggies up the nutrients and offer a dose of fiber. Get creative by using different cheeses, or unique toppings, such as figs.