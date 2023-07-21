Arugula and prosciutto flatbread (recipe)

Mediterranean falafel on a bed of greens (recipe)
Keep it green and pack in the protein with this vegetarian falafel dish.
Greasy, cheesy pizza delivery is quick in a pinch and easy on the cleanup. Yet it can be high in calories, sodium and fat – and if loaded with meaty toppings, includes highly processed foods.
This make-at-home flatbread won’t solve the cleanup problem, but it’s easy to make — and lighter on fat and calories. Plus, heaps of arugula and other veggies up the nutrients and offer a dose of fiber. Get creative by using different cheeses, or unique toppings, such as figs.
2 pieces lavash or other flatbread, halved
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
1/2 cup grated fontina cheese (about 2 ounces)
4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, shredded
4 cups baby arugula
1 bulb fennel, halved, cored and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh parsley
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup crumbled gorgonzola or other blue cheese (about 2 ounces)
Preheat the grill to medium. Lightly brush the lavash with olive oil, then grill until marked on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip the bread and immediately top with the fontina. Continue grilling until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter and top with the prosciutto.
Combine the arugula, fennel, parsley and red onion in a large bowl. Drizzle with the vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and pepper; and toss. Pile the combination on top of the flatbread; and sprinkle the gorgonzola to taste.
This recipe was courtesy of The Food Network.
