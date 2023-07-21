Arugula and prosciutto flatbread (recipe)

By The Health News Team | July 21, 2023
Pizza with figs, arugula and prosciutto

Greasy, cheesy pizza delivery is quick in a pinch and easy on the cleanup. Yet it can be high in calories, sodium and fat – and if loaded with meaty toppings, includes highly processed foods.

This make-at-home flatbread won’t solve the cleanup problem, but it’s easy to make — and lighter on fat and calories. Plus, heaps of arugula and other veggies up the nutrients and offer a dose of fiber. Get creative by using different cheeses, or unique toppings, such as figs.

Arugula and Prosciutto Flatbread

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
25 minutes
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 2 pieces lavash or other flatbread, halved

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

  • 1/2 cup grated fontina cheese (about 2 ounces)

  • 4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, shredded

  • 4 cups baby arugula

  • 1 bulb fennel, halved, cored and thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh parsley

  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

  • 1/2 cup crumbled gorgonzola or other blue cheese (about 2 ounces)

Directions

1

Step 1: Prep and Grill the Flatbread

Preheat the grill to medium. Lightly brush the lavash with olive oil, then grill until marked on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip the bread and immediately top with the fontina. Continue grilling until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter and top with the prosciutto.

2

Step 2: Top with Greens and Cheese

Combine the arugula, fennel, parsley and red onion in a large bowl. Drizzle with the vinegar and 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and pepper; and toss. Pile the combination on top of the flatbread; and sprinkle the gorgonzola to taste.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 450; Fat = 25 grams; Protein = 24 grams

This recipe was courtesy of The Food Network.

