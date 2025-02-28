Jamie Degagne is a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

Jamie realized the powerful role of nutrition when she switched to a vegetarian diet years ago, but lacked the proper guidelines. She cut out all animal products without substituting other foods that would offer similar nutrients, and quickly noticed changes in her health and energy level. Through this experience she learned to make improvements to her meal plan to ensure she was getting the nutrition she needed.

At Sharp, Jamie loves working one-on-one with people to support lifestyle changes and health improvements. As a mom of two young kids, her newest passion is exploring fun new ways to kick off healthy eating habits in the early years.