Green tea has long been known for its numerous health benefits. In recent years, studies have shown that regularly drinking tea can have a lasting impact on your wellness.

According to Jamie DeGagne, a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management, green tea contains high levels of catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which are powerful antioxidants.

“These compounds not only combat inflammation but also protect cells,” she says. “Additionally, green tea contains other beneficial compounds, such as caffeine, phytochemicals, vitamin C, chlorophyll and the amino acid theanine — each contributing unique health benefits.”

These benefits include:

Brain function

Green tea improves brain function and cognition, enhancing memory and attention. This is largely attributed to its caffeine and theanine content.

Inflammation reduction

Green tea helps reduce inflammation, which is a precursor to many diseases.

Anticarcinogenic properties

Green tea can inhibit tumor cell growth, thanks to its antioxidant effects and its capacity to suppress inflammation.

Heart health

Drinking green tea can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by lowering blood pressure and reducing total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels.

Energy boost

With approximately 30 milligrams of caffeine per cup, green tea provides a mild energy boost without causing energy crashes later in the day.

Weight management

Green tea has been linked to weight management. The caffeine and catechins may boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

How to drink green tea?

Green tea can be consumed in various forms, including tea bags, loose teas, matcha powders, bottled teas and supplements. Some benefits are noticeable with just one cup, while others may require three or more cups per day or 200 to 300 milligrams per day if using supplements.

“You can enjoy green tea in different ways, such as a simple matcha latte, adding matcha powder to smoothies or making a matcha chia seed pudding,” says DeGagne. “Sipping on green tea is a really simple, relaxing and affordable way to elevate your health.”

