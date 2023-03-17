Whole wheat Irish soda bread (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 17, 2023
Irish soda bread

Here in the U.S., Irish soda bread is often a St. Patrick’s Day treat — yet in Ireland, it’s a dinner table staple. Bake a warm, fresh loaf at home, and you may see the European appeal. Its mild, biscuit-like flavor is not meant to be eaten on its own. Instead, chefs pair it with something else, such as jam, meat or a hearty Irish stew.

This recipe uses wheat flour instead of the traditional white, adding extra fiber and nutrients. “Substituting whole wheat carbohydrates for refined carbohydrates is an easy way to add healthier elements to a recipe,” says Jamie Degagne, a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “This simple swap is suggested to support a reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, colorectal cancer and obesity.

Whole Wheat Irish Soda Bread

Prep time:
50 minutes
Total time:
50 minutes
Servings:
8

Ingredients

  • 2 cups nondairy milk, such as oat or soy

  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar

  • 4 cups whole wheat pastry flour

  • 1 tablespoon baking soda

  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

  • 1 tablespoon salt

  • 1 apple, diced (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1: Prep the Ingredients

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, combine nondairy milk and white vinegar. Stir and let rest for 5 minutes. In a separate, large bowl, sift together the whole wheat pastry flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

2

Step 2: Form the Dough

Add the “buttermilk” to the flour mixture and knead until the dough comes together. Fold in chopped apples (if desired). Form dough into a round and place in a lightly floured 6-quart Dutch oven or stock pot. Use a paring knife, score a 1/4-inch deep X into the center of the loaf.

3

Step 3: Bake and Enjoy

Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown on the outside and a toothpick comes out clean when stuck into the inside. Serve warm.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Jamie Degagne

Contributor

Jamie Degagne is a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

