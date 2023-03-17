Whole wheat Irish soda bread (recipe)

Here in the U.S., Irish soda bread is often a St. Patrick’s Day treat — yet in Ireland, it’s a dinner table staple. Bake a warm, fresh loaf at home, and you may see the European appeal. Its mild, biscuit-like flavor is not meant to be eaten on its own. Instead, chefs pair it with something else, such as jam, meat or a hearty Irish stew.

This recipe uses wheat flour instead of the traditional white, adding extra fiber and nutrients. “Substituting whole wheat carbohydrates for refined carbohydrates is an easy way to add healthier elements to a recipe,” says Jamie Degagne, a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “This simple swap is suggested to support a reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, colorectal cancer and obesity.