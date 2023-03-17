White bean and cabbage stew (recipe)

Cabbage may not be the most beloved leafy green, but when it comes to health benefits, it sure gives lettuce and spinach a run for their money. This recipe pairs cabbage with white beans, potatoes and seasoning — perfect for a hungry crowd on a cool afternoon.

“This stew contains the perfect balance of whole grains and lean protein — and is loaded with veggies,” says Jamie Degagne, a registered dietitian nutritionist with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “It’s an Irish classic, so be sure to pair it with a slice of warm, whole-wheat Irish soda bread for an extra nutrient-rich meal.”