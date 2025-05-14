HomeSharp Health News
Avocado and shrimp spring rolls (recipe)

By The Health News Team | May 14, 2025

Fresh spring rolls are easier to make than you might realize. Vietnamese salad roll wrappers are available at most Asian grocery stores, and assembling spring rolls is a simple and fun activity for a group. Plus, making them at home lets you experiment with a variety of fillings and flavors.

This version puts the focus on shrimp, yet ups the flavor with hearty avocado, sweet mango and a mix of basil and mint. Healthwise, these spring rolls offer the perfect combination of protein, “good” fat and a dose of antioxidants.

Avocado and Shrimp Spring Rolls

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
30 minutes
Servings:
6 (2 rolls per serving)

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried rice noodles

  • 1 tablespoon peanut sauce

  • 4 12-inch Vietnamese salad roll wrappers

  • 3 ounces cooked shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails discarded and halved crosswise

  • 1 medium avocado, halved and cut into 12 slices

  • 1 medium mango, peeled and cut into julienne strips

  • 1 cup tightly packed red leaf lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces

  • ¼ cup tightly packed fresh basil, stems discarded, torn into bite-size pieces

  • ¼ cup tightly packed fresh mint, stems discarded, torn into bite-size pieces

  • 1 2.5-ounce package radish sprouts, steamed (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1: Cook the Rice Noodles

In a small saucepan, boil 2 cups of water over high heat. Put the rice noodles in a small, heat-resistant bowl. Pour the boiling water over the noodles. Let stand for 4 minutes, or until the noodles have softened. Drain well in a fine-mesh sieve. Transfer back to the bowl. Stir in the peanut sauce. Set aside.

2

Step 2: Prep the Wrappers

Fill a large bowl with warm water. Working with one wrapper at a time, soak the wrapper in the water for 30 seconds, or until just pliable but not limp. Transfer the wrapper to a wooden cutting board.

3

Step 3: Fill the Spring Rolls

On the wrapper, layer one fourth of each down the center as follows: shrimp, avocado, mango, lettuce, basil, mint and sprouts (if desired). Top with the rice noodles. Fold the bottom of the wrapper over the filling. Fold in the ends, rolling like a burrito into a tight cylinder. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and ingredients.

4

Step 4: Cool, Serve and Enjoy

Transfer the rolls with the seam side down to a plate. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and refrigerate. When ready to serve, using a wet knife, cut each roll into thirds. Transfer to a platter and serve with your favorite sauce.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 170; Fat = 6.5 grams; Protein = 7 grams

This recipe is courtesy of The American Heart Association.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

