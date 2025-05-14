Avocado and shrimp spring rolls (recipe)

Fresh spring rolls are easier to make than you might realize. Vietnamese salad roll wrappers are available at most Asian grocery stores, and assembling spring rolls is a simple and fun activity for a group. Plus, making them at home lets you experiment with a variety of fillings and flavors.

This version puts the focus on shrimp, yet ups the flavor with hearty avocado, sweet mango and a mix of basil and mint. Healthwise, these spring rolls offer the perfect combination of protein, “good” fat and a dose of antioxidants.