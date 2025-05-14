Avocado and shrimp spring rolls (recipe)

How much protein is enough?
Whether from lean meats, grains or legumes, it’s important to get the right amount of protein.
Fresh spring rolls are easier to make than you might realize. Vietnamese salad roll wrappers are available at most Asian grocery stores, and assembling spring rolls is a simple and fun activity for a group. Plus, making them at home lets you experiment with a variety of fillings and flavors.
This version puts the focus on shrimp, yet ups the flavor with hearty avocado, sweet mango and a mix of basil and mint. Healthwise, these spring rolls offer the perfect combination of protein, “good” fat and a dose of antioxidants.
1 ounce dried rice noodles
1 tablespoon peanut sauce
4 12-inch Vietnamese salad roll wrappers
3 ounces cooked shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails discarded and halved crosswise
1 medium avocado, halved and cut into 12 slices
1 medium mango, peeled and cut into julienne strips
1 cup tightly packed red leaf lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces
¼ cup tightly packed fresh basil, stems discarded, torn into bite-size pieces
¼ cup tightly packed fresh mint, stems discarded, torn into bite-size pieces
1 2.5-ounce package radish sprouts, steamed (optional)
In a small saucepan, boil 2 cups of water over high heat. Put the rice noodles in a small, heat-resistant bowl. Pour the boiling water over the noodles. Let stand for 4 minutes, or until the noodles have softened. Drain well in a fine-mesh sieve. Transfer back to the bowl. Stir in the peanut sauce. Set aside.
Fill a large bowl with warm water. Working with one wrapper at a time, soak the wrapper in the water for 30 seconds, or until just pliable but not limp. Transfer the wrapper to a wooden cutting board.
On the wrapper, layer one fourth of each down the center as follows: shrimp, avocado, mango, lettuce, basil, mint and sprouts (if desired). Top with the rice noodles. Fold the bottom of the wrapper over the filling. Fold in the ends, rolling like a burrito into a tight cylinder. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and ingredients.
Transfer the rolls with the seam side down to a plate. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and refrigerate. When ready to serve, using a wet knife, cut each roll into thirds. Transfer to a platter and serve with your favorite sauce.
This recipe is courtesy of The American Heart Association.
Whether from lean meats, grains or legumes, it’s important to get the right amount of protein.
Learn about emotional eating — the triggers, the science and finding your balance.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.