Baked feta pasta (recipe)

When you have a busy schedule, easy weeknight dinners are essential. The latest baked feta pasta trend became so popular that feta cheese sales skyrocketed globally. What's not to like about an effortless pasta that's also delicious?

"Tomatoes are a great source of the antioxidant lycopene," says Alexandra DeBelle, MS, RD, clinical dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. "The bioavailability of this nutrient also increases when tomatoes are cooked. Lycopene has been linked to many health benefits including decreased risk for heart disease and certain forms of cancer. Tomatoes are also a great source of fiber, vitamin C and potassium."

DeBelle offers a few modifications to this recipe to make it healthier without losing the great taste.

"Use a whole-grain pasta to boost the fiber content, which helps keep you feeling full longer," she says. "This is also a great dish to try out using chickpea pasta or spaghetti squash instead of noodles."

DeBelle says it can be an even more balanced meal "by adding extra vegetables such as spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts or zucchini. You can even try adding garbanzo beans to boost the protein."