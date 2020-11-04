Best diet for fast (and healthy) weight loss

More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight, with nearly 4 in 10 classifying as obese, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes, hypertension and some cancers. So it's no surprise that each year, millions of Americans vow to reach and maintain a healthy weight. However, with a dizzying array of weight management options, it can be hard to know which one to choose.

For the fifth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked the HMR® Program — offered by the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management — as the "best fast weight-loss diet."

With a focus on daily physical activity, eating at least five fresh fruits and vegetables a day and reducing calories through healthier food choices, this weight management plan is designed to help participants lose weight quickly — and keep it off.

Research shows that fast weight loss is up to 30 percent more effective at achieving target weight than gradual weight loss. Furthermore, weight loss with lifestyle changes produces similar long-term results.

The HMR® Program offers medically-based solutions along with the support and expertise of certified health coaches, dietitians, nurses and doctors to give participants the initial weight loss success they need to feel confident. The team of health professionals then continues to support each patient to help them make long-term eating and lifestyle changes to maintain their healthy weight.

Ready to reach and maintain a healthy weight? Try these tips from Sharp Rees-Stealy's HMR® experts:

Swap processed snacks for fresh fruits and vegetables — at least five a day.

Track all meals and snacks.

Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day.

Get support from friends, family members and an HMR® health professional.

Sharp Rees-Stealy's HMR® programs are available as in-person classes or from the comfort of your home or office in a live webinar format. Both formats offer the same outcomes.

