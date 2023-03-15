Blueberry banana overnight oats (recipe)

Lavender simple syrup (recipe)
Overnight oaks have become a trendy breakfast food — and for good reason.
“Especially for those with busy mornings, overnight oats are an easy way to have a meal packed with whole grains, fiber and nutrition,” says Lindsay Yau, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist. “The best part is they only take minutes to prep.”
What are overnight oats?
Overnight oats are a no-cook method of preparing rolled oats soaked in milk or a nondairy alternative. The oats can be topped with fresh or dried fruit, chia or flaxseeds, nuts or nut butters. They can be sweetened with honey or syrup, depending on your taste preference. Over several hours in the refrigerator, the raw rolled oats and other ingredients soak up the liquid and soften.
Benefits of overnight oats
Whole rolled oats are whole grain and rich in soluble fiber, which may help lower total blood cholesterol levels by lowering LDL cholesterol — known as the “bad” cholesterol — levels.
Whole oats contain phytonutrients that act as antioxidants. They react with free radicals, which in turn may help reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases.
Research has linked oat consumption with lowering body weight and blood pressure.
Adding chia or flaxseeds increases the amount of fiber in the overnight oats. Both are an excellent source of heart healthy, omega-3 fatty acids.
Rolled oats are often made with blueberries, a great source of fiber and rich in antioxidants. Blueberries are a good source of the polyphenol antioxidant flavonoid, which has been associated with reduced risk of heart disease and Type-2 diabetes.
1/2 cup unsweetened almond, soy or low-fat cow’s milk
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)
1/2 banana, mashed
1 teaspoon maple syrup or agave syrup
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
Combine all ingredients in a pint-size jar, top with berries, cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.
Consider stirring in 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or vanilla extract for added flavor.
If you prefer hot oatmeal, warm the overnight oats in the microwave — after they have been refrigerated overnight.
Recipe adapted from Eating Well.
