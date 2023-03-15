Blueberry banana overnight oats (recipe)

Overnight oaks have become a trendy breakfast food — and for good reason.

“Especially for those with busy mornings, overnight oats are an easy way to have a meal packed with whole grains, fiber and nutrition,” says Lindsay Yau, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist. “The best part is they only take minutes to prep.”

What are overnight oats?

Overnight oats are a no-cook method of preparing rolled oats soaked in milk or a nondairy alternative. The oats can be topped with fresh or dried fruit, chia or flaxseeds, nuts or nut butters. They can be sweetened with honey or syrup, depending on your taste preference. Over several hours in the refrigerator, the raw rolled oats and other ingredients soak up the liquid and soften.

Benefits of overnight oats