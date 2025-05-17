Lindsay Yau is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. She specializes in weight management, gastrointestinal disorders and sports nutrition.

An athlete in high school, Lindsay found a love for nutrition early. She enjoyed learning how food fueled her performance as a cross country runner. Today, she spends her spare time in the kitchen — trying new and interesting recipes. At Sharp, Lindsay loves empowering her patients with knowledge so they can improve their health or nutrition goals through diet and exercise.