HomeSharp Health News
For the media
Lindsay Yau

Lindsay Yau

Lindsay Yau is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. She specializes in weight management, gastrointestinal disorders and sports nutrition.

An athlete in high school, Lindsay found a love for nutrition early. She enjoyed learning how food fueled her performance as a cross country runner. Today, she spends her spare time in the kitchen — trying new and interesting recipes. At Sharp, Lindsay loves empowering her patients with knowledge so they can improve their health or nutrition goals through diet and exercise.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.