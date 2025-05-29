Sometimes, when a celebrity comments about something unrelated to their talent or skill, a “stay in your lane” type of backlash follows. However, when it comes to well-known personalities talking about their mental health challenges, such honesty can help reduce stigma, raise awareness and encourage others to seek help.

According to findings published by the National Institutes of Health, celebrity disclosures around mental health challenges can:

Reduce public stigma and self-stigma

Increase public knowledge about mental health symptoms, treatments and services

Correct misconceptions regarding mental health and mental illness

Reduce stereotypes and normalize mental health conditions

“A celebrity talking candidly about their personal experiences can spark public dialogue,” says Khara Rice, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista. “And when they talk about seeking care and how treatment helped them, others may find the strength to do the same.”

What celebrities have shared

From actors and musicians to athletes and political figures, many people in the public eye have shared their thoughts on and experiences with mental health concerns, including:

Oprah Winfrey, actor, author, producer and host “Mental illness is real. And like everything else in life, it operates on a spectrum. Though there are common symptoms, everyone experiences it differently.” Kristen Bell, actor, producer and screenwriter “For me, depression is not sadness. It’s not having a bad day and needing a hug. It gave me a complete and utter sense of isolation and loneliness. Its debilitation was all-consuming, and it shut down my mental circuit board.” Zendaya, actress, singer and dancer “If anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. There’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, actor and professional wrestler “I found that, with depression, one of the most important things you could realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it; you’re not going to be the last to go through it.” Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast “I say put mental health first. Because if you don't, then you're not going to enjoy your sport, and you're not going to succeed as much as you want to. So, it's okay sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are.” Michelle Obama, attorney, author and former first lady of the U.S. “When it comes to mental health conditions, we often treat them differently from other diseases like cancer, diabetes or asthma. And that makes no sense. Whether an illness affects your heart, your leg or your brain, it’s still an illness, and there should be no distinction.”

Other people who can make a difference

Research has found that the people offering advice or being open about their own mental health struggles don’t have to be super-celebrities to have a positive effect. According to one study, even social media personalities and video streamers — what some call “microcelebrities” — can make a difference.

A strong connection has been found between microcelebrities’ disclosures about their mental health and increased awareness about mental health disorders and reduced stigma. This might be because they seem more accessible, “normal” and authentic than traditional celebrities. Additionally, they are highly effective at reaching young people.

Other role models, such as teachers, coaches, older siblings and parents, can also help reduce stigma by openly discussing mental health and offering support. What’s more, employers can boost employees’ mental health by providing access to well-being resources and services.

“The conversation around mental health is changing for the better,” Rice says. “Whether through statements from celebrities, conversations among friends and colleagues, current events or discussions with primary care providers, we must continue to diminish stigma, increase awareness, and promote care and practices that can lead to improved mental health for everyone.”

