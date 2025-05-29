Memory loss? There’s a screening for that.
Why early detection of memory changes matters more than ever.
Sometimes, when a celebrity comments about something unrelated to their talent or skill, a “stay in your lane” type of backlash follows. However, when it comes to well-known personalities talking about their mental health challenges, such honesty can help reduce stigma, raise awareness and encourage others to seek help.
According to findings published by the National Institutes of Health, celebrity disclosures around mental health challenges can:
Reduce public stigma and self-stigma
Increase public knowledge about mental health symptoms, treatments and services
Correct misconceptions regarding mental health and mental illness
Reduce stereotypes and normalize mental health conditions
“A celebrity talking candidly about their personal experiences can spark public dialogue,” says Khara Rice, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista. “And when they talk about seeking care and how treatment helped them, others may find the strength to do the same.”
What celebrities have shared
From actors and musicians to athletes and political figures, many people in the public eye have shared their thoughts on and experiences with mental health concerns, including:
Other people who can make a difference
Research has found that the people offering advice or being open about their own mental health struggles don’t have to be super-celebrities to have a positive effect. According to one study, even social media personalities and video streamers — what some call “microcelebrities” — can make a difference.
A strong connection has been found between microcelebrities’ disclosures about their mental health and increased awareness about mental health disorders and reduced stigma. This might be because they seem more accessible, “normal” and authentic than traditional celebrities. Additionally, they are highly effective at reaching young people.
Other role models, such as teachers, coaches, older siblings and parents, can also help reduce stigma by openly discussing mental health and offering support. What’s more, employers can boost employees’ mental health by providing access to well-being resources and services.
“The conversation around mental health is changing for the better,” Rice says. “Whether through statements from celebrities, conversations among friends and colleagues, current events or discussions with primary care providers, we must continue to diminish stigma, increase awareness, and promote care and practices that can lead to improved mental health for everyone.”
Learn more about mental health; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Khara Rice is a licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista.
Why early detection of memory changes matters more than ever.
Having OCD is not the same as being finicky. OCD is a serious mental health condition driven by intrusive thoughts or obsessions that create anxiety.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.