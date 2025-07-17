If you spiral with stress when packing for a trip, you’re not alone. Packing is painful — whether you’re flying overseas or heading for a seemingly simple overnight.

“Travel in general can be stressful,” says Elizabeth Callahan, EdD, a licensed clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “But packing prior to travel requires foresight and an extra level of decision-making that can put your mind into overdrive.”

Packing is taxing for a variety of reasons, some of which include:

Increases your mental load Packing requires you to think out the trip from start to finish, whether it’s the medications you take or the clothes you’ll need for events you’re attending. Causes physical strain Hunting down the right suitcase is one thing, dragging it up or down stairs is another. And racing from room to room collecting things is more tiring than you realize. Requires letting go of control Packing can bring on a range of worries that only happen when traveling, from fears of lost luggage to stresses around forgetting something important. Forces decision-making Packing is a series of forced decisions, whether selecting shoes to pair with outfits or considering cooking tools for nightly meal planning. Leads to worries about too much or too little Overpacking means mentally managing too many things; under packing means being underprepared and potentially buying items you already have.

Streamlining the packing process

While packing will never be completely stress-free, there are a few ways to properly prepare, making the effort more organized and easier to manage. Some quick tips include:

Start packing early to avoid the need to buy last-minute items you don’t have on hand. Plan packing around laundry day, so all your favorite items are clean and available. Keep a packing list in a central location long before your departure date so you can add items as soon as you think of them. Don’t worry about forgetting to pack your toiletries. If you’re staying somewhere that isn’t remote, you can purchase them at a local pharmacy or at your hotel. Create a separate packing list for your carry-on to include essentials in case your luggage gets lost. Check the weather to ensure your clothing choices are suitable to your destination’s weather conditions. Do you need a bathing suit, winter coat or something in between? Leverage packing cubes to keep clothing organized. Choose wrinkle-free clothes in versatile layers so you’re not committed to specific combinations. Designate a specific location for electronic accessories and chargers, as they are often needed quickly and frequently. Invest in a sturdy and waterproof laundry bag that can hang or stand upright like a hamper. Also, check to see if you’ll have access to laundry services at your destination. If you’re able to do laundry there, consider packing lighter by bringing fewer clothing items. If you’re planning on buying souvenirs, consider packing an additional folding bag that can be checked on the way home. Ensure that prescription medications are stored in their original container labeled with vital information. Some security and customs officials check to confirm that the medication is prescribed to you and that the contents match the label. If you are traveling overseas, ensure your passport is valid for at least six months prior to your trip, as many countries may refuse entry if the expiration date is close to your travel dates. Also, check to confirm whether you need to apply for a travel visa in advance, as the application process for some countries can take several weeks.

“The best way to enjoy your well-deserved travel is to make sure you’re prepared,” says Dr. Callahan. “With advanced planning and leaning on lists, the packing process doesn’t need to be a stressful experience.”

Learn more about travel; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.