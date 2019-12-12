Chapel offers spiritual healing at new hospital tower

By The Health News Team | December 12, 2019

The new hospital tower at Sharp Chula Vista will provide advanced patient care to the South Bay community. A big component of that care is treating the whole person — body, mind and soul. To focus on patients’ spiritual needs, the tower will have a designated chapel, a place for solitude when it’s most needed.

Bogar Hernandez, chaplain at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, is pleased that his department is recognized as playing a key role in caring for patients and their families. “We are trained to provide care to all faith traditions, or people with no faith at all, but in need of support,” he says.

The hospital tower is the South Bay’s largest hospital expansion in more than 40 years, and will ensure the hospital’s commitment to providing the exceptional level of care known as The Sharp Experience.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Bogar Hernandez

Contributor

Bogar Hernandez is a chaplain at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

