Chicken Pad Thai (recipe)

By The Health News Team | January 30, 2024
Chicken Pad Thai

Pad thai, with its fusion of Asian flavors, has become a global and U.S. staple. This version, which uses Vietnamese rice noodles, mimics the classic while adding a unique twist.

“Your local Asian market is a great place to get what you need for this recipe,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. I make my own tamarind paste, but Asian markets carry tasty, prepared versions to cut preparation time.”

Chicken Pad Thai

Prep time:
30 minutes
Total time:
45 minutes
Servings:
8

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces chicken breast

  • 8 ounces Vietnamese rice noodles

  • 3 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 1/2 limes, juiced

  • 1 tablespoon honey

  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce

  • 1 tablespoon tamarind paste

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons oyster sauce

  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

  • 1/2 ounce fresh cilantro, chopped

  • 1 ounce peanuts, crushed

  • 3 ounces Thai basil

  • 1/2 ounce Thai chili, minced (optional)

  • 3 ounces broccoli florets

  • 3 ounces snap peas

  • 2 ounces carrots, thinly sliced

  • 1 ounce bean sprouts

  • 2 eggs

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions

1

Soak the Rice Noodles

Soak rice noodles in a large bowl with warm water. Do not oversoak the noodles, as they will get mushy. At about 5 minutes, remove noodles and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.

2

Prepare the Sauce

In a small bowl, combine tamarind paste, fish sauce, lime juice, oyster sauce, vinegar, honey and Sriracha. Mix well and set aside.

3

Cook the Chicken and Vegetables

Lightly steam the vegetables prior to cooking the pad thai. In a wok or large nonstick pan, add oil over high heat until it’s almost smoking. Add chicken and sauté for 5 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside.

4

Add the Eggs and Noodles and Serve

In the same wok or pan, add the noodles and sauté until al dente. Move noodles to the side of the wok. Add eggs and scramble. Add vegetables and sauce and toss with the noodles and eggs. Add chicken and peanuts and toss. Garnish with bean sprouts, cilantro and Thai basil. Serve immediately.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 746; Fat = 36 grams; Protein = 33 grams
Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Jim Sullivan

James Sullivan

Contributor

James Sullivan is an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network, a classically trained chef and a professional food photographer.

