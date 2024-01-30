Chicken Pad Thai (recipe)

Pantry recipe: chickpea curry with rice (recipe)
Pad thai, with its fusion of Asian flavors, has become a global and U.S. staple. This version, which uses Vietnamese rice noodles, mimics the classic while adding a unique twist.
“Your local Asian market is a great place to get what you need for this recipe,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. I make my own tamarind paste, but Asian markets carry tasty, prepared versions to cut preparation time.”
6 ounces chicken breast
8 ounces Vietnamese rice noodles
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 limes, juiced
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon tamarind paste
1 1/2 teaspoons oyster sauce
1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
1/2 ounce fresh cilantro, chopped
1 ounce peanuts, crushed
3 ounces Thai basil
1/2 ounce Thai chili, minced (optional)
3 ounces broccoli florets
3 ounces snap peas
2 ounces carrots, thinly sliced
1 ounce bean sprouts
2 eggs
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Soak rice noodles in a large bowl with warm water. Do not oversoak the noodles, as they will get mushy. At about 5 minutes, remove noodles and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.
In a small bowl, combine tamarind paste, fish sauce, lime juice, oyster sauce, vinegar, honey and Sriracha. Mix well and set aside.
Lightly steam the vegetables prior to cooking the pad thai. In a wok or large nonstick pan, add oil over high heat until it’s almost smoking. Add chicken and sauté for 5 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside.
In the same wok or pan, add the noodles and sauté until al dente. Move noodles to the side of the wok. Add eggs and scramble. Add vegetables and sauce and toss with the noodles and eggs. Add chicken and peanuts and toss. Garnish with bean sprouts, cilantro and Thai basil. Serve immediately.
