Chicken Pad Thai (recipe)

Pad thai, with its fusion of Asian flavors, has become a global and U.S. staple. This version, which uses Vietnamese rice noodles, mimics the classic while adding a unique twist.

“Your local Asian market is a great place to get what you need for this recipe,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. I make my own tamarind paste, but Asian markets carry tasty, prepared versions to cut preparation time.”