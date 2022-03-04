Chickpea cookie dough chocolate truffles (recipe)

Chickpeas in chocolate truffles? You won’t believe your tastebuds. Chickpeas have a smooth, truffle-like texture, while cocoa powder keeps things sweet. And these have an added feature: cookie dough.

While most cookie dough isn’t safe to eat raw — due to the increased risk of illness from salmonella in raw eggs — this version is made without eggs, butter and flour. Adding maple syrup, peanut (or almond butter) and cinnamon boosts the flavor.

Chickpea Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles

When deciding between nut butters, choose peanut for a nuttier flavor and almond for something smoother and richer.