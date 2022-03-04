Chickpea cookie dough chocolate truffles (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Chickpeas in chocolate truffles? You won’t believe your tastebuds. Chickpeas have a smooth, truffle-like texture, while cocoa powder keeps things sweet. And these have an added feature: cookie dough.
While most cookie dough isn’t safe to eat raw — due to the increased risk of illness from salmonella in raw eggs — this version is made without eggs, butter and flour. Adding maple syrup, peanut (or almond butter) and cinnamon boosts the flavor.
When deciding between nut butters, choose peanut for a nuttier flavor and almond for something smoother and richer.
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry
1/2 cup peanut or almond butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 1/2 teaspoons brown or coconut sugar
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 1/2 cups mini dark chocolate chips, divided
1 tablespoon coconut oil
Line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, nut butter, salt, cinnamon, sugar, maple syrup and vanilla. Process the ingredients until they form a thick paste. Add the oats, and pulse until they are thoroughly incorporated with the cookie dough mixture.
Transfer the cookie dough to a medium bowl and gently fold in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Using a 1-tablespoon measuring spoon, scoop the dough and form a small ball. Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet and repeat these steps until all dough is used. Place the baking sheet in the freezer and let chill for 10 to 15 minutes.
In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the remaining 1 cup chocolate chips and oil at 50% power in 45-second intervals, stirring the chocolate between each interval, until the chocolate is completely melted.
Once the dough balls have chilled in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes, remove them from the freezer. Dip each dough ball into the melted chocolate and then remove, allowing any excess chocolate to drip back in the bowl. Place each dipped dough ball back on the baking sheet and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Place the baking sheet in the freezer to chill for 10 to 15 more minutes. Serve and enjoy.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.