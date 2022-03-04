Chickpea cookie dough chocolate truffles (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 4, 2022
Chocolate truffles

Chickpeas in chocolate truffles? You won’t believe your tastebuds. Chickpeas have a smooth, truffle-like texture, while cocoa powder keeps things sweet. And these have an added feature: cookie dough.

While most cookie dough isn’t safe to eat raw — due to the increased risk of illness from salmonella in raw eggs — this version is made without eggs, butter and flour. Adding maple syrup, peanut (or almond butter) and cinnamon boosts the flavor.

Chickpea Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles

When deciding between nut butters, choose peanut for a nuttier flavor and almond for something smoother and richer.

Chickpea cookie dough chocolate truffles (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry

  • 1/2 cup peanut or almond butter

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

  • 2 1/2 teaspoons brown or coconut sugar

  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats

  • 1 1/2 cups mini dark chocolate chips, divided

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil

Directions

1

Step 1: Prep and Process the Ingredients

Line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, nut butter, salt, cinnamon, sugar, maple syrup and vanilla. Process the ingredients until they form a thick paste. Add the oats, and pulse until they are thoroughly incorporated with the cookie dough mixture.

2

Step 2: Form and Freeze the Truffles

Transfer the cookie dough to a medium bowl and gently fold in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Using a 1-tablespoon measuring spoon, scoop the dough and form a small ball. Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet and repeat these steps until all dough is used. Place the baking sheet in the freezer and let chill for 10 to 15 minutes.

3

Step 3: Coat With Chocolate and Serve

In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the remaining 1 cup chocolate chips and oil at 50% power in 45-second intervals, stirring the chocolate between each interval, until the chocolate is completely melted.
Once the dough balls have chilled in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes, remove them from the freezer. Dip each dough ball into the melted chocolate and then remove, allowing any excess chocolate to drip back in the bowl. Place each dipped dough ball back on the baking sheet and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Place the baking sheet in the freezer to chill for 10 to 15 more minutes. Serve and enjoy.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 140; Fat = 8 gram; Protein = 4 grams

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Whole-wheat sufganiyot
Whole-wheat sufganiyot (recipe)

Kick off your Hanukkah celebration with a lightened-up version of the holiday’s sweetest treat.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up