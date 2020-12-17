Chocolate zucchini muffins with walnuts (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
These mini muffins have a rich chocolaty taste plus the benefits of nutrients and fiber from the zucchini, omega-3 fatty acids from the walnuts, and minerals and flavonoids from the cocoa powder. Make it slightly healthier by choosing organic ingredients.
1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled
1 cup coconut sugar
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
1 large organic egg
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup zucchini, finely grated
3 tablespoons organic sour cream
1 cup all-purpose flour or organic whole-wheat pastry flour
1/4 cup organic unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate, either chopped or chocolate chips
24 raw, unsalted walnut halves, to garnish
Nonstick cooking spray
Heat oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, stir butter, sugar, salt and egg until well-mixed. Add vanilla, zucchini and sour cream; stir until combined. Sift flour and cocoa powder into bowl and stir until combined. Stir in chocolate.
Spray 2 mini muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray. Fill each cup with 2 tablespoons of batter and top each with a walnut. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the muffin comes out clean, about 15 to 17 minutes.
Let muffins cool slightly in pans on wire racks before serving. Muffins can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
