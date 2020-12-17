Chocolate zucchini muffins with walnuts (recipe)

By The Health News Team | December 17, 2020
Chocolate muffin

These mini muffins have a rich chocolaty taste plus the benefits of nutrients and fiber from the zucchini, omega-3 fatty acids from the walnuts, and minerals and flavonoids from the cocoa powder. Make it slightly healthier by choosing organic ingredients.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins With Walnuts

These mini muffins offer nutrients and fiber from the zucchini, omega-3 fatty acids from the walnuts, and minerals and flavonoids from the cocoa powder.

Chocolate zucchini muffins with walnuts (recipe)

Prep time:
30 minutes
Total time:
30 minutes
Servings:
24 mini muffins

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

  • 1 cup coconut sugar

  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

  • 1 large organic egg

  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

  • 1 cup zucchini, finely grated

  • 3 tablespoons organic sour cream

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour or organic whole-wheat pastry flour

  • 1/4 cup organic unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate, either chopped or chocolate chips

  • 24 raw, unsalted walnut halves, to garnish

  • Nonstick cooking spray

Directions

1

Step 1: Preheat Oven and Mix Ingredients

Heat oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, stir butter, sugar, salt and egg until well-mixed. Add vanilla, zucchini and sour cream; stir until combined. Sift flour and cocoa powder into bowl and stir until combined. Stir in chocolate.

2

Step 2: Bake and Cool

Spray 2 mini muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray. Fill each cup with 2 tablespoons of batter and top each with a walnut. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the muffin comes out clean, about 15 to 17 minutes.
Let muffins cool slightly in pans on wire racks before serving. Muffins can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
undefined

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 116; Fat = 6.4 gram; Sugar = 8.9 grams

Adapted from Martha Stewart Everyday Food.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Whole-wheat sufganiyot
Whole-wheat sufganiyot (recipe)

Kick off your Hanukkah celebration with a lightened-up version of the holiday’s sweetest treat.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up