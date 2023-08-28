Cilantro-lime chicken with avocado salsa (recipe)

Looking for a simple weeknight dinner recipe that’s low in fat but high in flavor? This chicken dish is easy to put together and packed with fresh cilantro, avocado, onion and tomatoes.

The recipe is courtesy of Hanna Brezinski, a Health Information Management specialist at the Rancho Bernardo branch of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. Hanna is one of many employees featured in the 2023 Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) cookbook, which is a compilation of recipes that have personal and cultural significance.

“The Sharp Equality Alliance is a team at Sharp dedicated to enriching our company culture by embracing diversity,” say Valerie Mattas, manager of Internal Audit Services and a member of the SEA. “This cookbook is a flavorful collection of employee favorites, meshing cultural specialties that are meant to educate and inspire connection.”