Cilantro-lime chicken with avocado salsa (recipe)

Looking for a simple weeknight dinner recipe that’s low in fat but high in flavor? This chicken dish is easy to put together and packed with fresh cilantro, avocado, onion and tomatoes.
The recipe is courtesy of Hanna Brezinski, a Health Information Management specialist at the Rancho Bernardo branch of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. Hanna is one of many employees featured in the 2023 Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) cookbook, which is a compilation of recipes that have personal and cultural significance.
“The Sharp Equality Alliance is a team at Sharp dedicated to enriching our company culture by embracing diversity,” say Valerie Mattas, manager of Internal Audit Services and a member of the SEA. “This cookbook is a flavorful collection of employee favorites, meshing cultural specialties that are meant to educate and inspire connection.”
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped (1 tablespoon for the chicken, 1/2 tablespoon for the salsa, and 1/2 tablespoon for garnish)
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus 2 teaspoons for the salsa
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
4 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
1/2 teaspoon salt (1/4 teaspoon for the chicken, 1/4 teaspoon for the salsa)
Cooking spray
1 cup plum tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons yellow or white onion, finely chopped
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 avocado, peeled and finely cubed
In a large bowl, combine 1 tablespoon cilantro, 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice, olive oil and chicken. Toss and let stand for 10 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade. Discard marinade. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chicken to pan, cooking 6 minutes on each side or until done.
In a medium bowl, combine tomato, onion, 1/2 tablespoon cilantro, 2 teaspoons lime juice, pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add avocado. Stir gently to combine. Spoon salsa over chicken, sprinkle with 1/2 tablespoon cilantro, and serve immediately.
This recipe was adapted from myrecipes.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Hanna Brezinski is a Health Information Management specialist at the Rancho Bernardo branch of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
Valerie Mattas is the manager of Internal Audit Services at Sharp HealthCare.
