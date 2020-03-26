Cold, flu or COVID-19? (infographic)

By The Health News Team | March 26, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 rise across the globe, many people wonder: How will I know if I get it? The virus can have symptoms similar to that of a cold, the flu or even allergies, making it difficult to make a self-assessment.

While the chart below can give you a better understanding of symptom differences, you should call your doctor immediately if you believe you've contracted coronavirus.

Learn what Sharp HealthCare is doing to screen for COVID-19.

COVID flu or cold symptoms infographic UPDATE 100120 PNG

View the printable version of this infographic.

