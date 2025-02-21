Gordon Ooley, 74, and his wife, Robin, have shared a remarkable journey. Married for 48 years, their relationship is built on love, partnership — and more than a little luck.

The two first met on a double date — he was paired with the other young woman, and she with the other young man. But it was on that night out that Gordon and Robin first realized they were meant to be together.

The couple became inseparable, enjoying kayaking, mountain biking, camping and fishing in Cabo. Robin, who was not initially outdoorsy, fully embraced these adventures, always supporting Gordon in his pursuits.

“Anything I wanted to do, Robin would do too,” says Gordon. “It’s amazing to have someone that understands me so well.”

Gordon, who worked in residential building and development for over 40 years, retired at 66 to be by Robin's side during her second heart surgery. It was just one of many ways he has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to her.

Finding health — and peace — through surgery

Years later, Robin had the opportunity to return that same level of care when Gordon was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, a dangerous condition where a bulge forms in the aorta, the main artery carrying blood from the heart to the body. Aortic aneurysms can lead to serious complications, such as dissection or rupture, both of which are significant causes of death.

Initially, Gordon’s aneurysm was small and asymptomatic, so his cardiologist opted for regular monitoring. Unfortunately, in 2024, Gordon received news that his aneurysm had grown larger. After months of testing, it was determined that he required open heart surgery.

Having supported Robin through her heart surgeries in the past, Gordon was familiar with the procedure. On November 4, he underwent surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital to repair his heart.

“Having the surgery has been such a relief,” Gordon says. “I no longer have a ticking time bomb in my chest.”

Continuity of care

Gordon always valued good health care, especially after his wife’s surgeries. But he shares that his recent experience at Sharp Memorial Hospital was extraordinary.

From the moment he was admitted to the hospital, Gordon says he felt the staff's warmth and expertise. While all the doctors and nurses were exceptional, he says, Lina Lizarraga, a Cardiothoracic Surgery nurse practitioner, truly stood out to him.

Lizarraga’s proficiency and extensive knowledge were evident in every interaction. Still, it was her empathy that left the most profound impression on Gordon. Lizarraga, he says, has a unique ability to connect with her patients.

During Gordon’s procedure, she was attentive to Robin, keeping her informed and reassured throughout the process. Her constant updates and compassion made Robin feel supported and understood, which eased Gordon's worries.

She did the same for the couple during Robin’s earlier procedures.

"Lina is like the conductor of an orchestra," says Gordon. "She prepares you for the procedure, guiding you through what to expect both before and after the surgery.”

Living their best lives

Today, Gordon says he’s feeling fully recovered and back to his best self. He’s grateful for the care he and Robin have received at Sharp. “Your Sharp experience isn’t just about the patient, but the family,” Gordon says.

The couple has found a harmonious rhythm, embracing a peaceful lifestyle. They enjoy individual pursuits — Gordon is taking college courses, while Robin immerses herself in her love for reading.

But along with their independent activities, they cherish the moments they spend together, whether taking care of their beloved dog, grocery shopping or engaging in the shared interests first acknowledged during that serendipitous double date.

