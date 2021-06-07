COVID-19, 1 year later (video)

By The Health News Team | June 7, 2021

Michael Weiss went to the urgent care with flu-like symptoms in April 2020. Caregivers realized his situation was serious and transferred him to the emergency room at
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center by ambulance.

Michael Weiss was placed on a ventilator after it was discovered he had a severe case of COVID-19.

Michael Weiss was placed on a ventilator after it was discovered he had a severe case of COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Michael Yam.

Michael's health quickly deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator to help him breathe. Michael had
COVID-19, and his case was severe. Over the next several weeks, he fought to survive. Sadly, he would learn when he woke up that his mom, who had also become ill with the virus, didn't.

A year later, Michael and his wife, Tina, reflect on their journey and the gratitude they have for Michael's Sharp Chula Vista caregivers.

