There are many reasons why people struggle to stick to their New Year's resolutions related to diet and weight loss. However, Nicole Santana, a diabetes care and education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that understanding the common pitfalls and challenges associated with weight loss diets can help you navigate your health journey in the new year.

Santana shares key points to consider when choosing what and how you eat:

Sustainability — Weight loss diets are often not sustainable in the long term due to life factors such as income, work hours, family and social gatherings, all of which can affect your eating habits. Over time, our lives and eating habits change, but weight loss diets do not adapt to these changes.

Restrictions — Weight loss diets typically involve restrictions, which can lead to overeating or overindulging. The "forbidden fruit" concept makes restricted foods more desirable. Increased restriction can also lead to poor nutrition and depleted energy reserves.

Eating patterns — Some diets, such as the DASH and Mediterranean diets, are healthy eating patterns designed to manage diseases, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. These diets focus on realistic modifications, including increased fiber and reduced saturated fat and sodium. They are healthier, more sustainable and balanced choices than extreme or trendy weight loss diets.

“By understanding these factors, you can make more informed decisions about dietary habits and work toward a healthier lifestyle that is both sustainable and enjoyable,” says Santana.

What works

Instead of starting a weight loss diet in the new year, Santana suggests adopting lifestyle changes to maintain a healthy weight.

Get regular physical activity.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as walking, jogging or running, per week.



Eat regularly.

Include regular meals or snacks to keep your body fed and energized. This can be the traditional three meals per day or small meals throughout the day. Skipping meals can lead to overeating or seeking energy-dense foods, like sweets or chips, later in the day.



Increase fiber.

Fiber has many health benefits, including gut health, heart health and blood sugar management. It helps keep your body satisfied, which can help with portion control without having to measure foods. High-fiber foods include whole grains, legumes, nuts, fruits and vegetables.



Maintain a balanced diet.

Include a variety of food groups, such as protein, fruits, non-starchy vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and dairy or dairy alternatives. Each food group plays a role in the body, so balanced meals are needed to ensure all food groups are represented.



Practice moderation.

Aim for moderation instead of restricting foods high in added sugars and saturated fats. Include occasional treats while maintaining a balanced diet. Cravings are normal, but if you find yourself craving sweets daily, you may be missing out on some nutrition at the beginning of the day.

“While there are many diets out there, you need to remember that your way of eating is personal and changes over time,” says Santana. “It’s helpful to apply some healthy practices to your diet, but people don’t fail a diet; the diet fails them.”

Learn more about nutrition and get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.