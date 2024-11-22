The CDC has announced a nationwide investigation into E. coli infections caused by eating contaminated packaged organic whole and baby carrots. The affected carrots were sold by Grimmway Farms and available on the shelves of many popular stores.

Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of the carrots, which should no longer be available for purchase. However, they may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. In California, the vegetables were originally sold under several brand names, including Bunny-Luv and Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods store brands.

Soon after the carrot recall, a national recall of more than 160,000 pounds of ground beef was issued — one of several recent E. coli scares related to food in the U.S. More than a dozen people in Minnesota reported E. coli poisoning after eating items made with the tainted ground beef in area restaurants. Unlike the recalled carrots, the beef products were not available for purchase in retail stores.

What to do if you purchased or consumed the carrots

All carrots included in the recall should be thrown away. Any surfaces or items the carrots may have come into contact with — countertops, cutting boards, produce drawers — should be cleaned with hot, soapy water.

If the carrots have already been consumed, potential signs of E. coli infection can appear between 24 hours to 10 days. The symptoms can range from mild to severe and last just hours or up to several days.

Common symptoms of E. coli infection include:

Diarrhea

Stomach pain or cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Treating mild E. coli illness

Mild cases of E. coli infection can usually be treated at home by replacing fluids and electrolytes lost due to diarrhea and vomiting. Drink water, diluted fruit juices, sports drinks and broths to maintain hydration. You can also add saltine crackers to settle your stomach and replace lost electrolytes. Once your appetite returns, you should be able to eat your usual diet.

Older adults, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and children — all at greater risk of severe illness — should talk with their doctor about also drinking oral rehydration solutions that contain glucose and electrolytes, such as Pedialyte. Over-the-counter antidiarrheal medications may help adults but should not be given to children.

Treating severe E. coli illness

More severe cases of E. coli infection require medical treatment. Serious symptoms include:

Bloody diarrhea

Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days

High fever (temperature over 102°F)

Vomiting so often that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as urinating less than usual, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy

Talk with your doctor if you experience any of these severe symptoms. Untreated E. coli infections can lead to serious health problems, including:

Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems and death

Lung infections

Bacteremia, when bacteria enter the bloodstream

Meningitis, when bacteria cross the blood-brain barrier

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Diseases reports that doctors may prescribe antibiotics or medicines that target parasites to treat E. coli infection and recommend the use of probiotics. Severe E. coli illness may require hospitalization.

