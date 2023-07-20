Catching up on kids’ vaccinations
The pandemic put a lot of families behind on routine medical appointments, screenings and preventive measures — including vaccines for kids.
Our bodies contain trillions of beneficial bacteria, a majority of them living within the digestive system, also known as the “gut.” This is sometimes referred to as our gut microbiome.
The gut microbiome affects our body’s ability to absorb and use nutrients from food. Gut bacteria also assist in the production of vitamins and acts as a barrier against pathogens, which are any organisms that can cause illness, enhancing the body’s immune response.
According to Lauren DeWolf, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management registered dietitian and wellness education specialist, good gut health is important for your overall health and well-being. Most people she says, can enhance their gut health naturally through diet.
Probiotics and prebiotics
Consuming both probiotics and prebiotics encourages healthful gut function, DeWolf says. Probiotics are living microorganisms that can colonize, or grow, in the gut and work together with the body. On the other hand, prebiotics are nondigestible fibers that act as the food for the bacteria within the digestive tract.
Here, DeWolf suggests five ways to improve your gut health through your diet:
“Try experimenting with these nourishing pre- and probiotic powerhouse foods to enjoy the many health benefits of a diverse and thriving gut microbiome,” says DeWolf.
Learn more about nutrition; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
The pandemic put a lot of families behind on routine medical appointments, screenings and preventive measures — including vaccines for kids.
Your knee pain is personal and so your treatment should be too.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.