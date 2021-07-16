Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
The blueberry may be among the smallest fruits, but it packs the biggest health punch. High in antioxidants that help prevent cellular damage and lower cholesterol, nutrient-rich blueberries add color and flavor to salads and breakfast dishes, and make a great snack all on their own.
While you can enjoy the freshest blueberries during their summer harvest, they pack just as much nutritional power when frozen. This quick and easy cobbler makes a great dessert that the entire family will love.
3 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
2 teaspoons butter or margarine, softened
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
Heat oven to 375° F.
If using fresh blueberries, wash and drain them. Put fresh or frozen blueberries in a 9-inch pie plate or an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish.
In a small bowl, use a fork to mix butter or margarine, flour, sugar, cinnamon and oats.
Sprinkle oat mixture over the blueberries.
Place dish in oven and bake for about 25 minutes. Enjoy while warm.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe adapted from FoodHero.org.
