The blueberry may be among the smallest fruits, but it packs the biggest health punch. High in antioxidants that help prevent cellular damage and lower cholesterol, nutrient-rich blueberries add color and flavor to salads and breakfast dishes, and make a great snack all on their own.

While you can enjoy the freshest blueberries during their summer harvest, they pack just as much nutritional power when frozen. This quick and easy cobbler makes a great dessert that the entire family will love.