Do you ever wake up in the morning with soreness or stiffness in your jaw? You might have temporomandibular joint disorder — also known as TMJ.
Your temporomandibular joint connects your jawbone to your skull. When this joint isn’t working well, it can cause pain. And if you clench or grind your teeth at night, you may be making the problem worse.
TMJ can occur due to overuse or an internal derangement, or displacement. If you have TMJ, you may experience pain while eating, talking or yawning. You might even have ear symptoms, such as congestion or ringing in the ear. Additional signs of TMJ include clicking and popping in the jaw, and a “locked” or tight jaw.
If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, exercises can help. Nicole Norenberg and Julia Heyer, physical therapists at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, say a few simple exercises can help alleviate the pain and soreness often associated with TMJ.
If the exercises do not relieve your symptoms, or you continue to have difficulty opening your jaw, talk with your primary care doctor about your concerns. Your doctor may refer you to a physical therapist for treatment.
Watch the video above to learn exercises to alleviate pain and soreness related to TMJ.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Nicole Norenberg is a physical therapist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
Julia Heyer is a physical therapist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
