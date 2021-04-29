In 2016, David Ponder received a heart transplant at Sharp Memorial Hospital after years of living with

cardiomyopathy. This heart muscle disease, which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body, led to David's heart failure.

Four years later, he faced a new medical crisis when a medication he was taking for

osteoporosis damaged his kidneys. After months on dialysis, he needed a kidney transplant to improve his quality of life.

David Ponder spends a moment with transplant surgeon Marquis Hart, MD.

Fourteen people volunteered to donate a kidney to David, including his wife Jadie, who was a perfect match. On March 15, 2020, David received a new kidney from Jadie. Both David and Jadie are healthy, living well and planning for their future together.

Watch the video to learn more about their incredible journey with living kidney donation.