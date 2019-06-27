For many years, David Ponder suffered from cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body.

Over time, his disease led to heart failure and the need for a lifesaving heart transplant.

“I was in shock,” says David. “I had been sick for a long time, but I didn’t know I needed a heart transplant.”

He had to wait for a heart in the intensive care unit at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“I will never forget the day that David got his heart transplant because it was the morning of my daughter’s first birthday,” says Dr. Hirsch Mehta, a cardiologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “As I’m getting ready for my daughter’s first birthday party, here was a heart we had found. I was extremely excited for David.”

A talented musician, David had to put his passion for music on hold to focus on healing and recovery.

“I feel better now than I have felt in 25 years,” he says. “Being able to get back to playing music again and interacting with people is an overwhelming blessing.”

Watch the video above to learn more about David’s incredible journey.

