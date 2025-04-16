The U.S. population increased in 2024 more than any other year, reaching over 340 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. What’s more, the population is projected to increase to 372 million in 2055. Consequently, the California Health Care Foundation reports this significantly “growing, aging and rapidly diversifying population” will create a greater need for health care services and workers.

While such growth over the next six years may seem daunting, Health Sciences High and Middle College (HSHMC) strives to help meet the demand. Founded in 2007, HSHMC is a partnership between Sharp HealthCare, a group of San Diego State University professors and San Diego Community Colleges.

Located in City Heights, HSHMC is a tuition-free public charter high school with nearly 80% of its 600 students living at or below the poverty level. The curriculum focuses on health sciences, health careers and other high-demand careers while meeting all course requirements for admissions to University of California and California State University.

Additionally, students earn college credits while gaining real hospital job experience and broad exposure to all facets of patient care.

Pathways to the future

HSHMC’s career technical education pathways are areas of study that include health education, patient care, mental and behavioral health, fire technology and emergency response. Students can also choose college and career pathways in exercise, nutrition, business, education and community services. Each provides students with a high-quality, rigorous and relevant educational experience to prepare them for their future.

Students flourish under the school’s opportunities to learn, grow and have reliable adults — many Sharp health professionals — help them realize their goals. Through advanced education and hands-on internships, they recognize the career options available to them — opportunities not usually provided to high school students.

“Since its inception, HSHMC has had a longstanding relationship with Sharp, providing hundreds of hours of internship experience to our students each year,” says Broc Arnaiz, HSHMC vice principal. “Boasting an average graduation rate of 98%, we are confident that our students are provided with experiences and a diploma that matter.”

Student Carolina Guzman says that working in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Radiology Department has provided opportunities she couldn’t have experienced in other programs. “Working in radiology has given me the exposure and experience I need for when I go into my radiology program at CSU Northridge after graduating,” she says.

And though Cesar Jimenez never imagined himself working in a hospital, he, too, found his calling. “I realized my passion for helping others, and I'm grateful to have found my place in engineering,” he says. “Though I'm not directly at the bedside, I take pride in making a difference behind the scenes."

Learning through doing

HSHMC offers opportunities in Sharp facilities across San Diego. In 2019, HSHMC created an annual program where a cohort of 30 seniors begin their journey as certified nursing assistants (CNAs), and plans for them to conduct their clinical hours at Sharp Chula Vista are in development.

HSHMC also recently established a nursing pipeline with Sharp Grossmont and SDSU. Thanks to the students’ participation in college-level courses at HSHMC, Sharp internships and CNA training, graduating seniors have gained admission to the SDSU School of Nursing, which has an acceptance rate of 10%, making it one of the most competitive nursing programs in the country.

“Sharp’s 17-year commitment to provide HSHMC students with four years of quality internships in departments throughout its hospitals and clinics has resulted in thousands of students pursuing health-related degrees and careers,” Arnaiz says.

Additionally, Sharp caregivers and executives support HSHMC in other ways, with several employees serving on the school’s board of directors. Scott Evans, PharmD, MHA, Sharp’s chief strategy officer and market CEO and current HSHMC board member, says the school strives to give every student a unique learning experience and the opportunity to gain authentic, on-the-job training for their future careers.

“Sharp is lucky to call some of the school’s graduates our team members,” Evans says. “Together, Sharp and Health Sciences High are paving the way for a healthier San Diego for generations to come.”

