For Jessica Livorsi, a volunteer with Sharp's Arts for Healing program, art is more than pastels and paintbrushes; it's a way to help patients heal. She brings clever crafts to patients in Sharp Mesa Vista's outpatient art group, to provide comfort and relieve stress.

In honor of Halloween, she shares her favorite DIY home decoration — ghoulish monsters made from painted ice pop sticks.

Materials

Ice pop sticks in assorted colors (available in craft stores or paint your own)

Adhesive dots

Craft wiggle eyes

Paper

Markers in assorted colors

Glue stick

Directions

Line up six sticks of the same color. Connect them by attaching a halved ice pop sticks to the back, using adhesive dots. Using paint or markers, draw facial features, such as a mouth. Glue cut paper to enhance the facial features, such as white triangles for teeth. Add wiggly eyes, and any other paper embellishments.

For added fun, string a series of monsters together and hang on your door.