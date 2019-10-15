Ghoulish DIY decorations

These Halloween crafts are one of many projects shared with rehab patients at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

For Jessica Livorsi, a volunteer with Sharp's Arts for Healing program, art is more than pastels and paintbrushes; it's a way to help patients heal. She brings clever crafts to patients in Sharp Mesa Vista's outpatient art group, to provide comfort and relieve stress.

In honor of Halloween, she shares her favorite DIY home decoration — ghoulish monsters made from painted ice pop sticks.

Materials

  • Ice pop sticks in assorted colors (available in craft stores or paint your own)

  • Adhesive dots

  • Craft wiggle eyes

  • Paper

  • Markers in assorted colors

  • Glue stick

Steps for DIY Halloween monster decorations

Directions

  1. Line up six sticks of the same color.

  2. Connect them by attaching a halved ice pop sticks to the back, using adhesive dots.

  3. Using paint or markers, draw facial features, such as a mouth.

  4. Glue cut paper to enhance the facial features, such as white triangles for teeth.

  5. Add wiggly eyes, and any other paper embellishments.

For added fun, string a series of monsters together and hang on your door.

