Giving back at Camp Beyond the Scars (video)

By The Health News Team | September 12, 2019

After experiencing a burn injury 14 years ago, Sharp employee Michael Goodrich now gives back by volunteering at Camp Beyond the Scars for young burn survivors. An avid music lover, Michael retaught himself to play the guitar after his injury. Through the camp’s music program, he shows students they can do anything they set their minds to.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Michael Goodrich

Michael Goodrich

Contributor

Michael Goodrich is a technical assistance center representative at Sharp HealthCare. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

