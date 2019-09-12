Lori’s legacy: Moore Mountainview hospice home
MountainView hospice home receives a new name in honor of a compassionate nurse.
After experiencing a burn injury 14 years ago, Sharp employee Michael Goodrich now gives back by volunteering at Camp Beyond the Scars for young burn survivors. An avid music lover, Michael retaught himself to play the guitar after his injury. Through the camp’s music program, he shows students they can do anything they set their minds to.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
MountainView hospice home receives a new name in honor of a compassionate nurse.
After nearly 43 years at Sharp HealthCare, Colleen Murphy, MSN, RN, is set to say goodbye.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.