Why is fried food bad for you?

It’s no secret that eating fried food is bad for your health. But many people will argue that fried foods are “finger lickin’ good.”
According to Holly Moyer, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group registered dietitian nutritionist, fried foods may be tasty — but they also increase health risks. Studies show that eating fried foods increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and premature death.
Here, Moyer shares what’s unhealthy about fried foods:
Is fried food always unhealthy?
Due to the nature of the cooking method, foods deep fried in hot oil always pose health risks. If there are no other cooking alternatives, flash frying is a better option, as it reduces cooking time and oil absorption. However, you are still consuming fried food, which may contribute to health risks.
As an alternative, air frying is a healthier choice because it doesn't require submerging food in hot oil. However, foods gain a crispy texture once cooked.
Moyer explains that fried foods should be consumed in moderation, and not as part of your weekly meal rotation.
“The health risks associated with fried foods far outweigh any benefits, with research consistently showing a link to chronic diseases,” says Moyer. “With a little extra time and preparation, you can create a palatable meal at home with an air fryer to obtain a similar texture, all without the health risks.”
