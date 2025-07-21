Why is fried food bad for you?

It’s no secret that eating fried food is bad for your health. But many people will argue that fried foods are “finger lickin’ good.”

According to Holly Moyer, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group registered dietitian nutritionist, fried foods may be tasty — but they also increase health risks. Studies show that eating fried foods increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and premature death.

Here, Moyer shares what’s unhealthy about fried foods:

Lead to inflammation. Oils that are commonly used in frying contain a high smoke point, the point where oil stops simmering and begins smoking. When heated to high temperatures, these oils lose their nutrient density — specifically, their antioxidant properties. They can also release free radicals in the body when consumed, which leads to inflammation. High in calories. Fried foods are typically coated in batter or flour that absorbs oil during cooking and increases calories. For example, fried chicken, which is coated in flour and cooked in oil, has significantly more calories than grilled chicken, which lacks breading and oil. Full of saturated and trans fats. Fried foods are typically cooked in oils containing saturated and trans fats. These two types of fat are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Digestion sensitivity. Fried foods are typically harder to digest due to their high fat content. Therefore, consuming fried foods can cause digestive upset, especially for those with a past medical history of gastrointestinal diseases.

Is fried food always unhealthy?

Due to the nature of the cooking method, foods deep fried in hot oil always pose health risks. If there are no other cooking alternatives, flash frying is a better option, as it reduces cooking time and oil absorption. However, you are still consuming fried food, which may contribute to health risks.

As an alternative, air frying is a healthier choice because it doesn't require submerging food in hot oil. However, foods gain a crispy texture once cooked.

Moyer explains that fried foods should be consumed in moderation, and not as part of your weekly meal rotation.

“The health risks associated with fried foods far outweigh any benefits, with research consistently showing a link to chronic diseases,” says Moyer. “With a little extra time and preparation, you can create a palatable meal at home with an air fryer to obtain a similar texture, all without the health risks.”

