Grilled summer vegetables (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
When the summer heats up, it’s time to fire up the grill. Add the colors of the rainbow to your outdoor eats with this simple grilled veggie recipe.
Grilled Summer Vegetables
Add chicken or fish to the grill to include lean protein in your meal.
1 zucchini, sliced into rounds or spears
1 yellow squash, sliced into rounds or spears
1 medium eggplant, sliced into rounds
3 bell peppers, sliced into 1-to-2-inch wide spears
3 carrots, sliced into 3-to-4-inch long spears
2 cups button or crimini mushrooms
2 ears of white or yellow corn, husks removed and cut in half
1 red onion, cut in half and quartered
1/4 cup olive oil
Seasonings, to taste: salt and pepper; minced garlic; or dried basil, tarragon or thyme
Heat grill to high. Wash and prepare vegetables as noted above. Brush lightly with olive oil and season to taste.
Arrange vegetables on the grill and cook, flipping once, until tender and just beginning to char: 3 to 5 minutes for zucchini and yellow squash; 6 to 8 minutes for peppers, eggplant and onion; and 8 to 10 minutes for corn and carrots.
Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly on a large platter before serving.
