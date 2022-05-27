Hot dogs and hamburgers are summer grill superstars, but they’re not the only foods worth firing up. From fruit to shellfish, many unexpected delicacies can transform a typical backyard barbecue into a healthier culinary masterpiece.

“Compared to some cooking methods, such as pan or deep frying, cooking foods on the grill does not rely on added fats for preparation,” says Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach, and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “And while the grill is best known for standard barbecue fare, you can really get adventurous with lesser-known options that cook beautifully over a flame.”

7 foods you never knew you could grill