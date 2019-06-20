Having a baby? Here’s what to ask your hospital

If you're like many parents preparing for the birth of a new baby, you probably have a lot of questions. Among the most important is the question of where to have your baby. When considering a maternity hospital, here are some important questions to ask:

Do they offer education to help you prepare for the birth of your baby?

There's a lot to figure out, and many times your hospital can help. With classes and support groups on topics ranging from prenatal yoga to childbirth preparation to breastfeeding, your local hospital can be a great resource for expert information.

"Often, parents don't realize how many resources are available to them before, during and after pregnancy," says

Nicole Giangregorio, manager of women's support programs at

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. "We have classes for every member of the family - mom and dad, siblings, even grandparents."

Does the hospital provide care for high-risk pregnancies and babies who need extra care after birth?

Every mom hopes for a healthy pregnancy and delivery, but sometimes things

don't go as planned.

It's important to find out about your hospital's expertise in caring for women with pregnancy complications, especially if you are expecting multiples or have health issues like diabetes.

After delivery, some babies need extra help. Choosing a hospital with a high-level neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) can give you peace of mind that your baby will quickly receive the care they might need.

Recently Sharp Mary Birch made international headlines for delivering the

world's smallest surviving baby. Due in large part to the hospital's excellence in both high-risk pregnancy and micro preemie care, both mom and baby were able to go home healthy.

"While no one expects complications during their pregnancy, should anything unplanned arise, Sharp Mary Birch is recognized as among the best in the world in caring for premature babies, giving them an exceptional chance to thrive," says Courtney Akel, NICU manager at Sharp Mary Birch.

What support is available for moms wanting a "natural" childbirth? What about VBAC?

Many moms want to try for an unmedicated childbirth, or a vaginal birth after cesarean section (VBAC). Find out what is available at the hospital you're considering - from intermittent monitoring and showers during labor, to birthing balls and squatting bars, to doulas and other care team members who are specially trained to help assist moms through childbirth. Also check to see whether your hospital has a recommended

birth plan, and be sure to fill it out and discuss it with your support person and doctor ahead of time.

Is there an obstetrician, anesthesiologist and neonatologist at the hospital at all times?

Believe it or not, some hospitals don't have these important members of the delivery team on-site at all times. In many cases, these doctors are paged to come in as needed. Find out what your hospital's practice is and be sure you're comfortable with it.

In addition to having in-house obstetrics, anesthesia and neonatology, Sharp Mary Birch also has 24/7 perinatology care, an obstetrician specializing in

high-risk pregnancy, and an advanced life-support team, ready to step in at any time should any complications arise during delivery.

How involved can family members be?

If you're planning to have family members or friends in the delivery room, be sure to check out your hospital's policies. You may also want to find out if you'll have a private room, and whether there is a place for someone to stay overnight.

Is breastfeeding support available?

It's no secret that breastfeeding provides many health benefits for both moms and babies. Although breastfeeding is natural, it doesn't come naturally to everyone. If you choose to breastfeed, you may need

guidance and support from your caregivers. "Ask about the resources available in the hospital," advises Giangregorio. "Look into the practices that foster breastfeeding, like skin-to-skin, rooming in with your baby, and lactation education."

What about a pediatrician?

In most cases, your baby's pediatrician will do your baby's first checkups in the hospital. You'll want to choose a pediatrician before your baby is born, and make sure he or she is able to take care of your baby at the maternity hospital you choose.

With a little research and a few of the right questions, you'll be prepared to select a hospital that will help support the birthing experience you want and deserve.

Sharp Mary Birch makes it easy to get exceptional care for you and your growing family. Find an OBGYN who is right for your family.

Visit sharp.com/newbaby.