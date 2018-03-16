Healthier oatmeal raisin cookies (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 16, 2018
Who doesn’t love fresh-out-of-the-oven oatmeal raisin cookies? Packed with fiber-rich oats, our modified recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth while filling you up. Whip up these treats for the next time you’re on the go and need a quick, energetic snack.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ghee (clarified butter), softened

  • 1 cup packed brown sugar

  • 1/2 cup sugar substitute (like Splenda)

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

  • 1 1/2 cups flour

  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

  • 3 cups uncooked old-fashioned (rolled) or quick oats

  • 1 cup raisins

Directions

1

Step 1

Heat oven to 350° F.

2

Step 2

Using a hand mixer or spoon, beat ghee, brown sugar and sugar substitute until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla into the mixture; mix well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Slowly add the combined dry ingredients to the ghee mixture until completely blended. Stir in oats and raisins. Optional: You can also add in a cup of your favorite nuts.

3

Step 3

Using a tablespoon, evenly place mounds of dough onto a nonstick, ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are light golden brown.

4

Step 4

Let cool 1 minute on the cookie sheet, then transfer cookies to a cooling rack. Once cooled, serve and enjoy. Store extra cookies in an airtight container.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

