Healthier oatmeal raisin cookies (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
Who doesn’t love fresh-out-of-the-oven oatmeal raisin cookies? Packed with fiber-rich oats, our modified recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth while filling you up. Whip up these treats for the next time you’re on the go and need a quick, energetic snack.
1 cup ghee (clarified butter), softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar substitute (like Splenda)
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
3 cups uncooked old-fashioned (rolled) or quick oats
1 cup raisins
Heat oven to 350° F.
Using a hand mixer or spoon, beat ghee, brown sugar and sugar substitute until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla into the mixture; mix well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Slowly add the combined dry ingredients to the ghee mixture until completely blended. Stir in oats and raisins. Optional: You can also add in a cup of your favorite nuts.
Using a tablespoon, evenly place mounds of dough onto a nonstick, ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are light golden brown.
Let cool 1 minute on the cookie sheet, then transfer cookies to a cooling rack. Once cooled, serve and enjoy. Store extra cookies in an airtight container.
