Healthy elote (recipe)

Elote is a popular creamy Mexican street food featuring corn, cotija cheese, crema fresca, chile powder and lime. It only takes one bite to realize why this dish is irresistible.

“Swapping in Greek yogurt instead of crema fresca will give your elote a small boost in protein, and the low-fat feta cheese will limit the fat content significantly,” says Valerie Littlefield, a clinical dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “These two substitutions create a much more balanced snack or side dish.”

This flavorful recipe uses tasty substitutions to create a healthier and lighter version of elote without losing the classic savory flavors.

Healthy Elote

Increase or decrease the spice level of your elote by adjusting the amount of chile powder you use.