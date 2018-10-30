Hearty North African bean stew (recipe)

Marilyn Biggica is a local chef, associate professor of food and nutrition at San Diego Continuing Education, and a supporter of the Above and Beyond Campaign for the new hospital at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. She also regularly contributes to menu development for the new hospital's rooftop café.

"I believe that if you're positive with patients and model that in a hospital's food service, it will certainly help them make good choices when they leave the hospital and recover at home," she says. "The rooftop café will be a great central point for mindful eating that sets the intention of healing for not only patients, but also visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers."

Recently, Marilyn partnered with Sharp Chula Vista's executive chef Justin Searle to provide a menu tasting for employees so they can offer feedback on items currently being considered for the new café.

One dish that stood out for all was Marilyn's North African Bean Stew.

North African Bean Stew

*Baharat is a Middle Eastern spice mix. It is available for purchase at specialty markets or can be made at home by combining:

*Baharat is a Middle Eastern spice mix. It is available for purchase at specialty markets or can be made at home by combining:

2 tablespoons sweet paprika

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon allspice

For the news media: To talk with Marilyn Biggica or Justin Searle about the new menu for Sharp Chula Vista’s rooftop café, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.