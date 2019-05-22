Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
In the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. The faster you can recognize stroke signs and get treatment, the better the outcome.
Remember “BE FAST” to help you know if someone is having a sudden onset of stroke:
Balance — Sudden loss of balance
Eyes — Sudden blurry or loss of vision in one or both eyes
Face — Facial weakness or drooping on one side of the face, or an asymmetrical smile
Arms — Arm or leg weakness, or numbness on one side of the body
Speech — Slurred speech and the inability to speak or find the right words
Time — Act fast and call 911 immediately at the first sign of stroke
If the person shows any of the above symptoms, it is best to call 911, rather than drive to the closest hospital emergency room.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital consistently sees the largest volume of stroke patients in San Diego County every year, and has one of the highest stroke volumes in the state. Sharp Grossmont Hospital is designated as a primary stroke center by the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association and The Joint Commission. This certification recognizes centers nationwide that follow the best practices for stroke care.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital has a dedicated stroke care unit and stroke response team, and offers advanced care for diagnosing and treating stroke in the new Burr Heart & Vascular Center. This video explains the care you will receive from the minute you enter the hospital, if you or a loved one experiences a stroke.
