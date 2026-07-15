From coast to coast, it's getting hot, hot, hot. And with high temperatures comes the risk of heat-related illness.

“Heat-related illnesses are on the rise as temperatures rise,” says Dr. James Elia, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department. “We continue to see many cases in the emergency room. Living in a warm climate such as San Diego puts our population at risk, despite being a coastal city.”

According to Dr. Elia, the high temperatures often experienced throughout Southern California are especially concerning for the aging population. “Older adults and people with cardiovascular or neurologic disorders are at higher risk, simply because the temperature-regulating mechanism becomes less effective with time and disease,” he says.

How body temperature is controlled

Body temperature is regulated by the hypothalamus region of the brain. The brain works with the nervous system to regulate the dilation (widening) of blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the skin. This allows body heat, via body fluids and salts, to be expelled throughout the pores and evaporate into the air.

“If a person becomes too dehydrated and has expelled a significant amount of fluids through sweat, they no longer have body fluid to sweat out and have lost the ability to regulate heat,” Dr. Elia says. “This will then cause the body temperature to soar if they are still in a hot environment. This rapid increase in temperature can then cause heatstroke.”

What’s more, when the combination of dry-air heat and humidity — known as the wet-bulb temperature — exceeds the temperature of the body, sweat cannot evaporate. “At this point, an individual can no longer cool themself down.” Dr. Elia says.

Preventing heat stroke

When we're experiencing high temperatures, experts recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned space, and avoiding the sun during extreme heat to avoid heat-related illnesses.

A ctivities — such as hiking, running, sports, or performing landscaping and construction labor — during extreme heat can be dangerous, even deadly, if safety measures aren’t taken. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends planning outdoor work for early mornings or evenings, staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, taking frequent breaks, and monitoring your health and the health of your coworkers.

You should also check up on relatives and neighbors. Additionally, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially in warm or hot weather, when car interiors can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

Most importantly, it's essential to recognize dehydration and heat exhaustion to prevent progression to heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling sick

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

Fast breathing or pulse

A high temperature of 100.4° F or above

Being very thirsty

If someone has heat exhaustion, Dr. Elia advises the following four steps:

Move them to a cool place. Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly. Have them drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are also OK. Cool their skin by spraying or sponging them with cool water and fanning them. Cold packs placed around the armpits or neck are also effective.

“Stay with them until they're better,” Dr. Elia says. “They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.”

Signs of heatstroke

Finally, it's essential to continue to watch someone with heat exhaustion for additional symptoms of heatstroke, including:

Sweating stopped, but they still feel hot

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Intense headache, much more severe than what one normally feels when spending time in the sun

Feeling hot, with bright red skin

Seizure

“If a person with heatstroke is left untreated, they can have many of their organs go into failure,” Dr. Elia says. “This can cause death or permanent injury. Call 911 and take them to an emergency room immediately.”

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