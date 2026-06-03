How extreme heat affects your body
San Diego's warm climate puts residents and visitors at risk for heat-related illness, even with the coastal breezes.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James N. Elia, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James N. Elia, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
James N. Elia, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
San Diego's warm climate puts residents and visitors at risk for heat-related illness, even with the coastal breezes.
Experiencing redness, fever, pain, diarrhea or vomiting after swimming or eating seafood? You may have a vibrio infection.
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