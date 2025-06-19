HomeSharp Health News
Elizabeth Callahan

Elizabeth Callahan, EdD, is a licensed clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

She is passionate about empowering patients to be more than a diagnosis and incorporating their strengths and interests into their personal mental health recovery. She is also a member of the Sharp Equality Alliance, which celebrates and embraces the diversity of Sharp's employees as a reflection of the San Diego County Community.

