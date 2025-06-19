A tough transition: young adults and mental health
Many mental health issues can emerge during ages 18 to 25. Here's what parents should look out for.
Elizabeth Callahan, EdD, is a licensed clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.
She is passionate about empowering patients to be more than a diagnosis and incorporating their strengths and interests into their personal mental health recovery. She is also a member of the Sharp Equality Alliance, which celebrates and embraces the diversity of Sharp's employees as a reflection of the San Diego County Community.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.